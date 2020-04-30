CIIITs at Baramulla, Jammu | Technical EduDeptt accords sanction

Technical Education Department today accorded sanction to establish two ‘center for innovation, innovation, incubation and training’ (CIIIT) at Government Polytechnic College, Baramulla and Government Polytechnic College, Jammu worth Rs 61, 27, 89, 167.

This sanction was given in view of memorandum of understanding was signed between Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Government and Tata Technologies in Jammu, recently. For this purpose, a high level committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Technical Education Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary with Director Technical Education Department with Director Technical Education, J&K, FA/CAO, Technical Education and representative of Tata technologies will be constituted to review the progress from time to time and take necessary steps for removal of difficulties, if any. Director technical education, J&K will be Nodal Officer to supervise the progress of the project and incurring the expenditure on behalf of Government of Union Territory.