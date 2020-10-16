Civilian injured in cross border shelling in Hiranagar

A civilian was injured in cross border shelling in Manihari village of Hiranagar Sector, Kathua district, late night.

Officials said that Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked cross border fire and suddenly mortars started hitting the civilian areas in Manihari.

“The firing continued entire night in the village. We were scared. We were in our house when one shell exploded close to us and Ramesh Chander was wounded,” said Asha Rani, wife of the injured villager. Naib Sarpanch Kuldeep Verma said that the injured has been shifted to the Kathua hospital for treatment.