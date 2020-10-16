Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 16, 2020, 11:45 PM

Civilian injured in cross border shelling in Hiranagar

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 16, 2020, 11:45 PM
File Photo

A civilian was injured in cross border shelling in Manihari village of Hiranagar Sector, Kathua district, late night.

Officials said that Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked cross border fire and suddenly mortars started hitting the civilian areas in Manihari.

Trending News
Representational Photo

LeT militant associate arrested in Pampore on Srinagar outskirts: Police

File Photo

Militant killed in gunfight in south Kashmir's Anantnag

IUST celebrates World Food Day

Fruits are vital immunity boosters: Director Horticulture

“The firing continued entire night in the village. We were scared. We were in our house when one shell exploded close to us and Ramesh Chander was wounded,” said Asha Rani, wife of the injured villager. Naib Sarpanch Kuldeep Verma said that the injured has been shifted to the Kathua hospital for treatment.

Related News