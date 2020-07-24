CJ approves scheme for Internship and e-Internship in J&K HC

Chief Justice (CJ), Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) High Court (HC), Justice Gita Mittal, has approved the scheme for Internship and e-Internship in the J&K High Court.

Responding to the need to put in place a proper scheme in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir for engagement of law students (unpaid), either on a regular basis and/or e-internships, who may be remotely located as well, the Chief Justice conceptualized the scheme.

Showing concern towards the difficulties faced by the law students in seeking opportunities for internships in offices/ chambers of Judges, law offices, lawyers chambers etc. and being unable to observe the practical working of courts and learn research work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme has been accorded approval for implementation by the CJ.

Under the scheme, the Chief Justice and the Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir can permit internships to law students, either regular or by way of e-internship.

To be eligible for applying as an Intern, the candidate must be pursuing LL.B course from a recognized Law College/ University established by law in India and should be eligible for enrolment as an Advocate with the Bar Council of India or State Bar Councils on conclusion of the LL.B course and must have a good working knowledge of computer.

As per the scheme, Law Universities/ College(s) have been authorized to make recommendation(s) for internship of a candidate. A candidate can also apply directly either to the Registrar General or to the Judge of the High Court through his/her private secretary with whom the applicant seeks to intern.

The scheme further envisages that the Law Intern will be issued an experience certificate by the Registrar General on successful completion of internship with the approval of the Judge with whom the intern was attached.

Prior to the approval of the scheme, there was no such scheme for engagement of law Interns in the High Court of J&K.

Pertinently, Law internships are established programs’ in courts all over the world including several high courts in India. Internships are fixed term permissions granted to law students to attend and observe court proceedings, read files of cases, undertake legal research on points assigned to them and any other law related activity.

With the approval of the scheme, the law students studying in various colleges/universities/law Schools and other institutions shall get an opportunity to further hone their legal skills and understand both breadth and depth of legal knowledge.