CJ asks judicial officers not to leave station without permission

Chief Justice (A) Rajesh Bindal directed all the Judicial Officers not to leave their station with permission from Competent Authority.

According to the Circular issued by Registrar General Jawad Ahmed that it has come to the notice of the Chief Justice that some judicial officers leave their station without seeking prior permission from the competent authority. This practice is against the rules governing the service conditions. The Circulars No. 3 dated 11.5.1998; No.10 dated 5.2.1999; No.106 dated 9.8.2002 and No.29 dated 3.3.2016 of the High Court in this regard are being observed in breach as some of the officers leave their stations without prior permission of the competent authority.

Chief Justice has been pleased to direct that the aforesaid circulars on the subject be reiterated to the judicial officers and the Principal District Judges shall ensure the compliance of circulars by all judicial officers in their respective jurisdictions and report non-compliance, if any, by end of each month. A serious view shall be taken of any deviation.