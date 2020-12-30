CJ attends cultural programme at DJJ, reviews facilities for inmates

A cultural programme was today presented by the inmates of District Jail Jammu.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice (A), High Court of J&K was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

The programme was witnessed by V.K. Singh, Director General of Police Prisons; Rajeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice(A); M. K. Sharma, Member Secretary SLSA; Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District & Sessions Judge; Dr. M. S. Lone, DIG Prisons, besides senior officers and staff of the Prisons Department.

Various cultural items like patriotic songs, popular dance numbers and folk songs were presented by the inmates.

Superintendent, District Jail Jammu Mirza Saleem Ahmad Beigin his welcome address underlined various steps being taken in the prison for reformation of prisoners and improving prison administration. He highlighted that the Department is working towards making jails self-reliant and providing better living conditions and training facilities to the inmates.

The Chief Justice (A), in his address, appreciated the efforts made by jail authorities for the welfare of prisoners. He encouraged the inmates to make best use of their time in prisons by acquiring skills available in the jail. He lauded the inmates who performed during the function and complimented the trainers and staff of the Prisons Department for their efforts.