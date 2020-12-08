CJ felicitates winners of Activity Karo Na

Chief Justice High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Patron in Chief Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority, Gita Mittal today felicitated the winners and participants of programme ‘Activity Karo Na’ in a ceremony held here.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman Ladakh Legal Services Authority, Justice Dhiraj

Singh Thakur, Chairman High Court Legal Services Committee, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice RajneshOswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Sanjay

Dhar, Justice Puneet Gupta, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani, Jawad Ahmed, Registrar General, M.K Sharma, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, Rajeev Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar IT, Sonia Gupta, Registrar Judicial,

Jammu, Massarat Roohi, Registrar Rules, Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education, Jammu and Mumtaz Ali, Director School Education Ladakh participated in the function.

Meanwhile, the programme was witnessed through virtual mode by Legal Services Authorities of all District of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Para-legal Volunteers, Panel Lawyers and the students who had participated in the activities and their parents.

Pertinently, “Activity Karo Na” is an initiative of J&K Legal Services Authority which was launched with an objective to engage children in constructive activities during the lockdown period due to Covid-19 pandemic and to encourage them to maintain positive thinking besides appreciating their talent.

The programme was organized in collaboration with Directorate of School Education Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh through mode of online competition inviting participation for children of UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh between the age group of 3 to 15 years in various activities including painting, poem writing, fancy dress, poster making, short story writing, slogan writing, photography, article writing and quote on different topics of relevance. The programme received an overwhelming response with 706 students participating by sending their entries which were evaluated by an experienced panel. The entries were adjudged age and activity wise at the Provincial, Intra-UT and Inter-UT Level.