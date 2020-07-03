CJ Gita Mittal interacts with Lawyers, Judicial Officers

Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal today held an interaction with lawyers of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh through Virtual mode. The interaction was held in two sessions. During first session, Chief Justice interacted with lawyers having standing at Bar upto 15 years and in second session, interaction was held with lawyers having standing at Bar for more than 15 years.

A separate interaction was also held with Judicial Officers of all the 22 Districts of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh through Video Conference.

Besides, the Chief Justice Gita Mittal, Justice Sanjeev Kumar also interacted with the Judicial Officers.

During the interaction, Justice Sanjeev Kumar advised the Judicial officers to evolve mechanism for expeditious disposal of cases especially cases which are very old. Justice Sanjeev Kumar laid emphasis on the concept of Court Management for reducing the mounting arrears of cases.

The Chief Justice informed the lawyers that recently sanction has been accorded for providing second installment of Rs. 2500/- each, as financial assistance, to the advocates of the Union Territory of J&K who have been given first installment of Rs, 3,000/- by directly transferring the amount in their account numbers.

Expressing concern over the lack of basic infrastructure in High Court, Chief Justice informed the participating lawyers that High Court was constructed to accommodate seven Judges only, but at present, with a total working strength of 13 Judges, it is facing acute shortage of space. Due to poor infrastructure and acute shortage of space, High court is not able to start efiling and other IT related activities. Chief Justice added that High Court needs auditorium, crèches, child care rooms, witness assistance rooms, more parking space and other facilities which are not possible in the present building owing to its old design and inability to support further expansion. Terming Bar and Bench as two faces of the same coin, Chief Justice emphasized that Bar and Bench have to work in close coordination for creating adequate infrastructure for the High Court as well as for the District and subordinate Courts of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh.

The Chief Justice emphasized the use of technology in the present crisis and how it can help judiciary in dispensation of Justice. The lawyers were advised to embrace the technology and to further hone their technical skills so as to effectively assist the Courts in hearing of cases of emergent nature through use of Video Conferencing. Chief Justice lauded the role of Judges, lawyers and the staff in ensuring Justice to litigants even during the present time of crises triggered by COVID-19.

Suggestions and requests regarding construction of more Lawyers’ Chambers, speedy acquisition of land for construction of District Court complexes, upgradation of IT infrastructure at High Court, appointment of Judicial Officers at places where posts are lying vacant, introduction of concept of rain water harvesting in Court Complexes, opening of more physical access to Courts and Lawyers’ Chambers, were put forth by lawyers during the interactive sessions. Chief Justice gave a patient hearing to the lawyers and gave assurance to the lawyers that their suggestions and requests shall be considered on priority basis.