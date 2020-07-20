Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 1:09 AM

Class IV posts: 99,910 candidates submit online application

Representational Pic

As many as 99,910 candidates have submitted their online application for Class IV posts on Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) online portal till Monday morning.

Besides, 1,91,810 registrations were also done by the candidates on the portal, since the commencement of online application submission from 10th July, 2020 and

It has been noted that about 89,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB yesterday.

The JKSSB has advertised 8575 Class IV posts for District/Divisional/Union Territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

Any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issue or for any other reasons, may send a self-explanatory mail at ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com for seeking guidance, clarification etc.

