Class-IV special recruitment |Govt refers 7052 vacancies to JKSSB

Jammu and Kashmir Government today referred 7052 Class-IV vacancies to J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

As GAD circular, Accelerated Recruitment Committee has identified and forwarded 7052 vacancies of Class-IV posts of nineteen (19) departments to General Administration Department for their further referral to J&K Services Selection Board under rule 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020.

It indicated break-up of the vacancies as per Reservation Rules (Vertical/Horizontal reservation) and Cadre of the post indicating the particular Division and District in respect of Divisional/District Cadre posts.

As for the referred vacancies, 3475 belong to district cadre, 3142 belong to divisional cadre (Jammu 1619, Kashmir 1523) and UT cadre comprises 435 posts.

Among the district cadre include Anantnag 324; Bandipora 113; Baramulla 472; Budgam 320; Doda 221; Ganderbal 61; Jammu 224; Kathua 290; Kishtwar 85; Kulgam 115; Kupwara 211; Poonch 50; Pulwama 44; Rajouri, 213; Ramban 106; Reasi 80; Samba 61; Shopian 81; Srinagar 236 and Udhampur, 168 vacancies.