Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:17 AM

Clear all bottlenecks in Ghordi block: DC Udhampur

GK News Network
Udhampur,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:17 AM

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. PiyushSingla, today conducted an extensive tour of remote areas of Block Ghordi and inspected developmental works being executed under PMGSY, CRF and PHE sector.

The DDC was accompanied by SDM, Ramnagar Naresh Kumar; Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan; Xen PHE, TajChoudhary; Xen R&B, GirdhariLal and other officers of different departments.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

While carrying out inspection of Udhampur-Ghordi road, the Xen PWD was directed to expedite the construction work and get it completed at the earliest.

Related News