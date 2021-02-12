Clear all bottlenecks in Ghordi block: DC Udhampur

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. PiyushSingla, today conducted an extensive tour of remote areas of Block Ghordi and inspected developmental works being executed under PMGSY, CRF and PHE sector.

The DDC was accompanied by SDM, Ramnagar Naresh Kumar; Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan; Xen PHE, TajChoudhary; Xen R&B, GirdhariLal and other officers of different departments.

While carrying out inspection of Udhampur-Ghordi road, the Xen PWD was directed to expedite the construction work and get it completed at the earliest.