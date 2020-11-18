Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 11:13 PM

Clear your stand on Gupkar Alliance: BJP mounts attack on Cong

‘Repeated poll defeats across country compelled the party to join PAGD’
With the first phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls set to begin, BJP has launched attack on the Congress in Jammu, asking the party to clear its stand on People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

The BJP has deputed two senior leaders from Delhi including Union Minister Anurag Thakur and J&K’s Incharge and BJP’s national General Secretary TarunChugh. Both these leaders are leading the attack against the Congress.

While interacting with media persons, Thakur said BJP never made any “false promises.” “We abrogated Articles 370 and 35A and gave rights to those who had no rights in J&K prior to 5 August 2019. However, we believe in strengthening democracy,” he said.

Thakur said Congress has got frustrated because of repeated defeat in elections across the country and the circumstances have now compelled the party to join PAGD.

“Congress is in fix after its defeats in elections. Therefore, they have come into agreement with Gupkar Gang which shows that they come into alliance with those who have been seeking support from China for the restoration of Article 370,” he said.

Without naming anybody, Thakur said one leader also “disrespected tricolour.” “It raises a big question mark on the Congress whether they also have the same ideology,” he said.

Chugh said people in J&K want development and BJP was fighting the elections on the name of development. “With the abrogation of special status, we have freed J&K from the clutches of leadership which looted the state for the last 70 years,” he said.

Targeting PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Chugh said: “A leader had said that they will not hold tricolour and an elderly leader wanted China to help restore Article 370. However their dreams will never be fulfilled,” Chugh said.

Asking Congress to come clean on whether they support those who “side with China and Pakistan”, Chugh said J&K Congress Chief GA Mir had attended the PAGD meeting on directions of AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

