Close shave for Secy RDD, others as chopper makes emergency landing in J&K's Reasi

A chopper carrying Jammu and Kashmir government officials including a Secretary rank officer made an emergency landing in Reasi district in Jammu division after a technical snag.

News agency KNO quoted an official saying that a Pawan Hans chopper carrying Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj J&K made an emergency landing at Ram Leela Ground in Jyotipuram area of Reasi.

He said that the chopper was going from Jammu to Kishtwar.

The official added that a total of five persons were onboard the helicopter and all are safe.