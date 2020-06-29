Jammu, Today's Paper
Colleges should prepare students to become entrepreneurs: Secretary HRD

Photo by Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella on Monday said that colleges should prepare students to become future entrepreneurs.

He said this during his visit to Government College for Women Udhampur where he reviewed the ongoing development projects.

“Our emphasis should be to enhance the skills of youth so that they could become future entrepreneurs. For that skill development courses should be promoted in our educational institutes,” the secretary said.

“All the colleges should opt for the skill courses to prepare the students to become entrepreneurs,” he added.

He directed the staff to take serious initiative in this regard.

Earlier, the principal of the college apprised the secretary of functioning of the college and the activities and programmes being conducted at the institute.

