Colour-coded movement passes to be issued in Jammu

Divisional Commissioner Dr Raghav Langer Thursday ordered the issuance of 4-colour coded passes to ensure hassle free movement during 84-hour long COVID-19 lockdown beginning this evening.

As per a circular issued in this connection, the concerned District Magistrates of Jammu division will issue these passes.

“In order to facilitate, hassle free movement of officials/employees associated with various essential important non-essential services of the government/private sector and general public for specific emergency reasons during COVID-19 lockdown starting from April 29, 2021; the colour coding classification of passes has been decided to be issued by the concerned District Magistrates of Jammu division,” the circular read.

As per circular, Red-coloured passes will be issued to the government and private employees engaged in Essential Services, Yellow-coloured passes will be for government employees associated with non-essential services.

White-coloured passes will be for the general public and Blue-coloured passes will facilitate the ‘Inter province/outside UT movement.’

“The passes issued earlier shall be treated as cancelled,” further read the circular.