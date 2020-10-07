Come clear on COVID testing: Rana to administration

Cautioning against complacency, National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana Wednesday urged the administration to come clear on COVID testing across Jammu in view of sudden drop in number of fresh cases and to verify widespread complaints about laxity at the entry point to J&K, at Lakhanpur.

“Jammu remained at edge for over a fortnight with alarming rise in the corona cases that made the people extra conscious, which is imperative also for combating the infection but any leniency in testing could be detrimental to public health, given the experience of Delhi,” Rana said while interacting with various delegations here.

He referred to the disturbing reports from Lakhanpur about entry of people into J&K and alleged complaints of irregularities being committed there by indulging in unscrupulous practices by “some black sheep”.

He reiterated deployment of senior administrative officers in monitoring the situation and taking cognizance of widespread grievances of people.

Rana stressed the need for further galvanising the health management to meet the challenge posed by pandemic and sought necessary wherewithal like uninterrupted supply of oxygen and fully functional ventilators in Government Medical College and associated hospitals besides peripheral health institutions.

He said people were highly skeptical about the facilities in the wake of reported deaths due to oxygen deficiency.

“This lack of confidence has to be reinforced by replenishing the supplies on war footing basis. The government will have to redouble efforts and ensure adequate facilities besides ensuring proper care of medicos and paramedics in terms of PP Kits and other preventive requirements,” he said.

Rana also called for complete synergy between various agencies of the government for effective corona management, saying this was need of the hour given the complete shift in normal way of life.

“Every segment of the society in every age group is feeling stressed and their anxieties are needed to be minimised by assuring robust health management,” he said.