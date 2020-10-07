Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 11:38 PM

Come clear on COVID testing: Rana to administration

‘Verify complaints on entry management at Lakhanpur’
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 11:38 PM
File Pic

Cautioning against complacency, National Conference provincial President, Devender Singh Rana Wednesday urged the administration to come clear on COVID testing across Jammu in view of sudden drop in number of fresh cases and to verify widespread complaints about laxity at the entry point to J&K, at Lakhanpur.

“Jammu remained at edge for over a fortnight with alarming rise in the corona cases that made the people extra conscious, which is imperative also for combating the infection but any leniency in testing could be detrimental to public health, given the experience of Delhi,” Rana said while interacting with various delegations here.

Trending News

Several Panchs resign in Handwara

Greater Kashmir

Palhallan: Locals stop macadamisation of road over use of 'sub-standard material'

Release all political prisoners: Hurriyat M

Urs of Hazrat Baha-Ud -Din Naqshband Bhukhari (RA) | Ensure all facilities to devotees: Sagar to admin

He referred to the disturbing reports from Lakhanpur about entry of people into J&K and alleged complaints of irregularities being committed there by indulging in unscrupulous practices by “some black sheep”.

He reiterated deployment of senior administrative officers in monitoring the situation and taking cognizance of widespread grievances of people.

Rana stressed the need for further galvanising the health management to meet the challenge posed by pandemic and sought necessary wherewithal like uninterrupted supply of oxygen and fully functional ventilators in Government Medical College and associated hospitals besides peripheral health institutions.

Latest News

ADGP Gillani to hold charge of IG Traffic

Youth should be messengers of peace for J&K: DGP

Representational Photo

Global cases surpass 36 million mark

File Photo

India cases breach 68-lakh mark

He said people were highly skeptical about the facilities in the wake of reported deaths due to oxygen deficiency.

“This lack of confidence has to be reinforced by replenishing the supplies on war footing basis. The government will have to redouble efforts and ensure adequate facilities besides ensuring proper care of medicos and paramedics in terms of PP Kits and other preventive requirements,” he said.

Rana also called for complete synergy between various agencies of the government for effective corona management, saying this was need of the hour given the complete shift in normal way of life.

“Every segment of the society in every age group is feeling stressed and their anxieties are needed to be minimised by assuring robust health management,” he said.

Related News