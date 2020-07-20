Comm Secy Hr Edu reviews functioning of newly established GDCs in Jammu

Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez on Monday directed the principals of degree colleges to optimally utilize the advanced technology in the field of teaching and learning to shape the future of students.

He said this while reviewing the functioning of newly established Government Degree Colleges (GDC) of Jammu division.

Appreciating the efforts of Principals towards successful working of these new colleges, Talat directed them to, “optimally utilize the advanced technological innovations in the field of teaching and learning to shape the future of students.” He asked them to make sure the college faculty lay special focus on over all development of their students enabling them to face all impending challenges of today’s era of high competition with confidence.

Talat stressed upon the principals to imbibe distinguished human values among the student community besides guiding them for their future endeavours in life.

Among others the meeting was attended by Director Colleges; Director Planning, Higher Education Department; Director Finance, Higher Education Department; Nodal Principal of Jammu Colleges and Principals of various Colleges of Jammu district while Principals of Govt Degree Colleges of other districts of Jammu Division participated through video conferencing.