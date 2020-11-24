Commander 9 Corps, GoC 26 Div call on LG

Lieutenant General, Upendra Dwivedi, Corps Commander, 9 Corps, and Major General, Vijay B Nair, GoC 26 Infantry Division Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

A statement issued here said that they briefed the LG about the security situation in the area of their responsibility and discussed various important issues relating to the overall security environment in Jammu and Kashmir. The LG emphasized the need for constant alertness and synergy among various security agencies to effectively deal with any emergent situation in a coordinated manner.

He lauded the role being played by the forces for ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people.