February 16, 2021

Commercial consumers to get 'Diesel on call' in Jammu

February 16, 2021
In a first of its kind, now the consumers in commercial establishments in Jammu district will get ‘diesel on call.’

For this purpose, three mobile petrol pumps have been introduced in the district.

“We have started providing diesel at the doorstep to the consumers in hotels, school buses, banquets, gen-sets and trucks/buses,” said one of the management officials, Sunil Katoch.

Katoch speaking to the media said that three diesel filled vehicles of Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil and BPCL will be available in Jammu district of the region with a motive to supply diesel for commercial purpose.

“For now, we have started this service for bulk use of diesel for commercial activities. We will also expand on the basis of response from the people,” he said. 

He said that two well trained drivers and a helper would be available in each diesel tanker. Safety measures have also been taken in the moving petrol pump. He said that they would get orders on number i.e., 9090900347.

