Commissioner Forests reviews implementation of Forest Rights Act 2006

Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Department of Forests, Ecology and Environment, Sarita Chauhan Saturday here reviewed the progress on the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 in presence of Dr Mohit Gera, PCCF (HoFF) and other senior officers.

The Conservators and the DFOs from Jammu region as well as Kashmir region joined through video conferencing and reported the number of claims received by the Forest Rights Committee (FRC) at Gram Sabha, block and range level and status on verification by the Forest Rights Committee.

The Commissioner Forests directed the DFOs to prepare a detailed action plan with the requisite records and maps. He asked them to coordinate with Deputy Commissioners and sub-divisional level committees for verification by the Forest Rights Committee immediately so that verification is carried out and Gram Sabha considers the same for its decisions.

The Gram Sabha would submit decisions on all the claims in the form of resolution to Sub Division Level Committee and after their statutory duties will be forwarded to District Level Committee.

The Commissioner Secretary Forests directed that the DFOs to take initiative to reach out to Deputy Commissioners and officials of Revenue Department for expediting the process and ensure that claims are processed and disposed of immediately.

A mock drill was also presented on receiving and processing of claims at every level, wherein each and every stage was presented in detail like receiving of claims, consolidation by Forest Rights Committee, verification process to be carried out with Forest and Revenue officials, preparation of verification report, resolution by Gram Sabha and submission of processed claims to Sub Divisional Level Committee. The mock drill was enacted by staff of Jammu Forest Division under the supervision of Alok Maurya, DFO Jammu Forest Division.