Committee constituted to identify, monitor recruitment process of Class-IV in J&K

In order to speedup recruitment process in Jammu and Kashmir, the General Administration Department (GAD) has constituted a high level committee to identify vacancies on immediate basis of Class-IV in different Government departments and also monitor the recruitment process.

In this regard, the General Administration has issued an order appointing Principal Secretary, Agriculture, and Horticulture Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary as chairman/ nodal officer of the committee.

In this committee, Navin Choudhary will be assisted by Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Sourabh Bhagat, Secretary, General Administration Department, Farooq Ahmed Lone, and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice, and PA Achal Sethi.

“The chairman/nodal officer will be responsible for the tasks assigned to the committee, and he will be assisted by other officers of the committee,” as per the order issued by GAD.

According to the GAD, this committee was constituted to accelerate recruitment to the Government vacancies, and to ensure certain principles of transparency, inclusiveness and speed are maintained in the recruitment process.

The committee has been tasked to identify the vacancies for being filled up on immediate basis with priority to Class-IV vacancies, and finalizing the procedure to be followed for recruitment so that the principles of transparency and inclusiveness are maintained, and the process of recruitment is concluded speedily.

The committee will ensure that necessary approvals are obtained rules notified (wherever required) for enabling Services Selection Board to commence the process of recruitment immediately, and removing hitches in the recruitment process.

The committee will meet frequently, if necessary on daily basis, and interact with Administrative Secretaries to ensure that the indents for recruitments are followed to the Service Selection Board by May 22, 2020. The committee will continue to monitor the process till the recruitment process is completed, the GAD order reads.