Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:19 PM

Committee to examine pending payments of suppliers

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:19 PM
Representational Pic

General Administration Department today constituted a six five member committee to examine the pending payments of suppliers from different departments to clear their payments.

As per the order by GAD, the sanction was accorded to the constitution of six members committee comprising of Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department as chairman and five other members.

Trending News

BGSBU organises webinar on Tourism industry revival

Over 2.33 lakh people covered in COVID19 health audit: DC Ganderbal

No risk of Covid19 infection from bodies: DAK

File Representational Pic

Covid-19: 25 new positive cases reported in J&K, total now 639

The committee will examine the pending payments to the suppliers from each department and clear payments to the supplies which meet codal formalities.

Related News