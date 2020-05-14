Committee to look into functioning of bodies, undertakings in Cooperative

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted committee to look into functioning of agencies, institutions, bodies, and undertakings in Cooperative Department.

“The committee to look into the functioning of all agencies, institutions, bodies, undertakings in the cooperative department,” reads the order.

As per the order, sanction was accorded to the constitution of committee comprising of Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Cooperative Department, as chairman, Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Commissioner Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Director Finance, Cooperative Department, and representative of Finance Department not below the rank of Additional Secretary as members. The committee will be served by the Cooperatives Department and will submit its report by March 22, 2020.