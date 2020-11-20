Committee to prepare plan to prevent pollution in Doodh Ganga

The General Administration Department (GAD) Friday constituted a committee to prepare an action plan with timelines to prevent pollution of Doodh Ganga streams and Doodh Ganga filtration plants.

In this regard, GAD constituted a committee headed by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir as chairman along with six members and one member secretary.

Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir; Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation; Deputy Commissioner Budgam; Chief Engineer, UEED, Kashmir; Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Kashmir and Regional Director, Pollution Control Board Kashmir would be the members and Chief Conservator of Forests the member secretary.

Besides preparing an action plan with a timeline to prevent pollution of Doodh Ganga stream and Doodh Ganga filtration plant, the committee would synchronise and monitor the action plan.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir would be nodal officer to apprise the court on the action plan as per the court directions.