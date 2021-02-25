Common man overburdened with passenger fare hike: Sadhotra

Senior National Conference leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra Thursday expressed serious concern over the 19-percent hike in passenger fare.

He said, “It is unfortunate that the common man has been overburdened in this time of Covid-19 when the common man is economically badly hit. Jobs have squeezed and there is an unprecedented rise in unemployment.”

He further said BJP government utterly failed to check frequent price rise in petroleum products and the common man would have to pay for its failure. Transporters were really in need of passenger fare hike but for the common man should not be burdened, he added. Sadhotra demanded that the hike in fare be reduced so that the common man was not burdened. “In the present situation the common man is not in a position to bear this burden of 19 percent passenger fare hike,” he added.