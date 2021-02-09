Common seniority list of members of Private Secretaries to HODs issued

General Administration Department (GAD) today issued the final common seniority list of members of the Jammu and Kashmir, Private Secretaries to Head of Departments Cadre (Gazetted) Service.

As per the order, a tentative seniority list of members of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Secretaries of Head of Departments Cadre (Gazetted) Service was issued and it was notified that, any officer aggrieved with assignment of his/her position in the seniority list or with his/her date of birth, may represent to the GAD with the documentary

proof within a period of 15 days from the issuance of the tentative seniority list.

However, the GAD has not received any objection from any of the members of the J&K Private Secretaries of Head of Departments Cadre (Gazetted) Service within the stipulated time.

“Now, therefore, a final common seniority list of the members of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Secretaries of Head of Departments (Gazetted) Service as it stood on 01.01.2020 is hereby circulated among all members of the service for their information.

The date of birth recorded in the seniority list shall not be taken as authentic but shall be subject to verification from service book and matriculation certificate of the concerned officers.

In this common seniority list, Principal Private Secretaries in level-12 of Rs 76, 800-209,200 included Sandeep Kumar (retired from the service in 2020), Ghulam Nabi Khandy (also retired in 2020), and Rakesh Kumar, posted in Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Office.

Senior Private Secretaries in level-11 of Rs 67, 700-208700 included Mohammed Latief Bhat (retired in 2020), Baby Jan posted at Directorate of Horticulture, Kashmir, Abdul Hamid Dar working in GMC Srinagar, and Mohammed Ayub Dar working in the office of Chief Engineer, PWD (R&B) Kashmir.

Private Secretaries (selection grade in Level – 10 A of Rs 56600 – 179800 and Level-8 of Rs 47600 – 151100) included Tsering Angmo (retired in 2020), Shabir Ahmed Shabir, Fayaz Ahmed Shah, Sanjeev Sharma, Balvinder Singh, Ghulam Nabi Tak, Ali Mohammed Gani (retired in 2020), Sheikh Froz Ahmed, State Taxes Department, Ghulam Hassan Dar, Munoo Jee Bhat, Abdul Hamid Baba (retired in 2020), Shaheena Akhtar, Parveena Khan, Showkat Ahmed Rather, Taranjeet Kour, Tariq Mehboob, Kamal Gupta, Muneer Hussain, Ruqaya Rehman, Sheikh Raja Mohammed Ayub, Sheikh Aamir, Sanjay Ganjoo, Lakhsman Kumar Sharma, Sheikh Mohammed Latief, Hamid Ahmed Tramboo and Rajesh Kumar.