Communally sensitive video: Shutdown, protests in Jammu districts

Police on Monday said it arrested the third accused who was absconding in the case regarding communally sensitive video, hurting sentiments of a community.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Mukesh Singh said the accused Rohit Sharma, of Pacca Danga, Jammu was arrested in connection with the case (FIR No 100 of 2020).

The arrest was made amid protest demonstrations by members of the community in Rajouri, Poonch and Banihal and Ramban district against the objectionable remarks made by the accused.

On Sunday, the police had arrested two accsued in conncetion with the case.

Meanwhile, Imtiyaz Rashid Chashti, a resident of Gojiwara, Srinagar has lodged a written complaint with Nowhatta police station over the communally sensitive video which went viral on social media.

Even as the situation in Jammu district remained peaceful, Chenab valley observed complete shutdown against the remarks whereas Banihal witnessed massive demonstration. A peaceful bandh was observed across the Chenab Valley.

“We had given a call for one-day bandh in the entire Chenab Valley including Kishtwar. All the communities have supported the call in Doda, Bhaderwah, Ramban and Kishtwar,” said Imam Jama Masjid, Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kitchloo.

Announcements were made on loudspeakers in Kishtwar town asking people to stay inside their homes, said an eyewitness, while describing the situation like “undeclared curfew.”

Meanwhile, Bhadarwah, Thathri and Bhallesa of Doda district observed shutdown on the call given by Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhadarwah, Seerat Committee Doda, Jamia Masjid Committee Thathri and Majlis-e-Shura Kishtwar.

Besides, people in Banihal town organised a peaceful protest demonstration and demanded stern action against the persons accused of hurting sentiments of the community.