Community participation must for success of Poshan Abhiyan : CS

The Chief Secretary (CS), B V R Subrahmanyam Wednesday said community participation is must for grand success of PoshanAbhiyan.

The CS expressed these views while chairing a meeting to discuss the ‘Annual Programme Implementation Plan’ (APIP) for 2020-21.

The plan is done under the flagship scheme- ‘Integrated Child Development Programmme’. During the meeting, the CS reviewed the action taken report on the directions issued by the State Empowered Programme Committee. He was informed that the scheme is currently being implemented through 128 child development projects having 30,765 anganwadicentres and is benefitting 6.73 lakh children and 1.6 lakh pregnant and lactating mothers.

It was mentioned that the department is providing various services including supplementary nutrition, immunization, health check-ups, pre-school education, nutrition-health education, and referral services, besides generating 4.19 lakh Aadhar cards.

For effective implementation of ‘Decentralization Policy for Procurement of Supplementary Nutrition’, CS impressed upon DCs to monthly review the progress of implementation of nutrition programme and ensure proper procurement, expenditure, quality control and hygiene with respect to procured nutrition.

He asked the department to constitute district, block and panchayat level committees to ensure community participation in information, education and communication (IEC) activities of POSHAN Abhiyan. He further directed that a calendar of activities be framed to maintain uniformity across various Child Development Projects.

The CS asked MD, ICDS to expedite rolling out of ICDS-Common Application Software (CAS) to facilitate capture of data by frontline functionaries towards developing an effective monitoring and intervention mechanism.