UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 4:13 AM

Complete enrollment under KCC to double farmers income: Navin Choudhary

UPDATED: July 1, 2020, 4:13 AM

Principal Secretary,  Animal/ Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary stressed on the enrollment of 100% farmers under KCC & implementation of Atma Nirbhar Bharat for doubling of farmers’ income.

The secretary said this during a meeting held to review performance of the Animal Husbandry department under various schemes at a meeting held here.

The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Vivek Sharma; Mission Director Dairy development J&K, Pankaj Katoch; Director Planning Animal/Sheep Husbandry deptt;  Joint Director Farms; Joint Director Poultry & Chief Animal Husbandry Officers of Jammu division.

Later, the Principal Secretary visited Cattle & Buffalo Breeding farm of A.H. Department at Pouni-Chek, which is spread over an area of about 144-Kanals, mainly used for Cattle & Buffalo breeding & for fodder production. He took a round of the farm premises and appreciated  the practices being adopted for rearing & management of Sahiwal cattle & Murrah Buffalo in the said farm.

During their discussion with the visiting officers the dairy farmers highlighted the problem being faced by them at Lakhanpur in the transportation of the dairy animals from the neighbouring states.

