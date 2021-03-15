Complete flyover on Jammu-Akhnoor road: LG

Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Monday made a visit to Jammu-Akhnoor road and enquired about the status of the de-silting process of Ranbir Canal, besides reviewing the status of Jammu-Akhnoor road widening project.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that enquiring about the mechanism laid down for cleaning of the canal, LG Sinha directed the concerned officers to take all requisite measures for completion of cleaning and desilting work of the Ranbir Canal before Baisakhi.

He directed for immediate desilting of all the distributaries and daily monitoring of the work so that farmers could benefit from the timely availability of water.

“Take proactive measures to complete the work and visible results should be seen in a week’s time,” the Lt Governor instructed the officers.

It was informed that tenders for the desilting work had been allotted and it would be completed well in time.

Taking strong note of discharging of municipal waste into the canal, the LG Sinha emphasized on the need for maintaining synergy among concerned departments and executing agencies for laying down a comprehensive mechanism for the solid waste management and effective implementation of the cleaning work of the canal.

He also took firsthand appraisal of the progress on Jammu-Akhnoor road widening project and directed for expediting the work.

The Lt Governor directed the executing agency to use latest technological interventions in construction works for time-bound completion of the flyover on Jammu-Akhnoor road.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Divisional Commissioner Jammu SanjeevVerma, Commissioner Secretary to the Government Jal Shakti Department M Raju and engineers of the concerned departments accompanied the Lt Governor during his visit.