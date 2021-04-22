Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 22, 2021, 11:19 PM

Confusion persists in Jammu markets over staggered schedule

Meanwhile, the Warehouse and Kanak Mandi traders announced to observe voluntary weekend lockdown from April 24.
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 22, 2021, 11:19 PM
JAMMU LOCKDOWN

Confusion persisted in Jammu markets on Thursday amid resentment among the traders with regard to staggered schedules announced by the government to contain the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Warehouse and Kanak Mandi traders announced to observe voluntary weekend lockdown from April 24.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

The Police personnel deployed in large numbers enforced the closure of shops violating the schedule announced by the government in consonance with its order that “only 50 percent shops should remain open on alternate basis on a rotation system”.

Though the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the presidents and representatives of other trader bodies participated in the meeting convened by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Wednesday, they continued to grumble over rosters announced by the government.

“This is going to over-crowd the markets. Staggered schedule to enforce 50 percent opening of shops is also causing inconvenience to the people during the ongoing marriage season,” JCCI President Arun Gupta told Greater Kashmir.

Latest News
File: Aman Farooq/ GK

2030 fresh covid-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in J&K

GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

The Traders Federation Warehouse Nehru Market (TFWHNM) Jammu and Kanak Mandi Traders Association jointly decided to observe voluntary weekend lockdown from April 24 for a month.

The decision was taken in a meeting at the federation’s office at Warehouse chaired by its president Deepak Gupta.

It was unanimously decided that to help the administration control the deadly pandemic, all shops in Warehouse Nehru Market and adjoining markets would observe weekend lockdown from coming Saturday for next four weeks.

It was decided that all shops would remain closed every Saturday and Sunday during this period.

While in Kanak Mandi, only shops dealing with the essential commodities would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, other shops will open as per the government guidelines.

Addressing the meeting, Deepak Gupta said, “A day after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appealed the market associations to voluntarily stagger schedules to reduce crowds, Traders Federation Warehouse Nehru Market Jammu curtailed its working hours from 9 am to 6 pm.”

He said that the government had ordered that only 50 percent shops should open on alternate basis through a rotation system.

Tagged in , ,
Related News