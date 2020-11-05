Cong condoles death of Dr Naveed Bashir

Jammu, Today's Paper
Dr Naveed Bashir Rounyal / File Photo
J&K Congress on Thursday condoled the demise of Dr Naveed Bashir Runyal of Banihal who died due to COVID19.

In a condolence message, the party President, GA Mir and other senior leaders expressed shock over the demise of the young physician who was a corona warrior and had been serving people with dedication and devotion, putting his life at great risks.

“His services and dedication to duty shall be remembered and be recognized by one and all,” they said. Mir conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family on behalf of entire party and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

