Cong leaders visit agitating Kashmiri migrants at Jagti

J&K Congress chief GA Mir along with a team of senior Congress leaders Wednesday visited agitating Kashmiri migrants at Jagti, Nagrota here and listened to their grievances.

In a statement, the party said Kashmiri migrants were on protest in support of their demands for revision of monthly relief amounts, job opportunities for each migrant family without any government job in the family, and return to Kashmir with dignity, honour and atmosphere of safety.

The statement said the protestors expressed gratitude to Congress leaders for visiting them and supporting their demands and complained that none from the ruling parties and the government visited them.

Mir and other senior leaders expressed solidarity with the agitating migrants and patiently listened to the demands, said the statement.

“They extended support to their demands and assured to highlight them in all possible manners,” said the statement.

Mir said Congress had as always formulated comprehensive plans for their relief, rehabilitation and return in accordance with their choice and needs including job package for their youth, construction of tenements and transit accommodations at various places in J&K including Jagti satellite township, Purkhu, and Nagrota .

Besides transit colonies at Vessu, Kulgam, Sheikhpora-Badyal, Baramulla, Mattan Anantnag, Nutnusa-Kupwara and in Shopian.

The party questioned the ruling BJP for its “hollow slogans and crocodile tears” to exploit the community’s emotions.

The senior party leader Raman Bhalla also discussed the steps and initiatives taken by the UPA government and coalition government in the state during the period for enhancing their relief, skill and job package for youth and financial assistance for shelters and several other measures to help the suffering community.

Mir appealed to the agitating people to peacefully highlight their issues in other modes but consider suspension of the dharna in view of the prevailing COVID19 situation.