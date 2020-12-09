'Cong, NC candidates avoiding party leaders' pictures on posters'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Wednesday said that desperation of the opposition in the District Development Council (DDC) polls could be gauged from the fact that Congress and National Conference (NC) candidates, particularly in Jammu region, were avoiding their party leaders’ pictures on the posters.

A statement issued here quoted Singh while addressing a series of public meetings during the DDC poll campaign in different parts of Samba and Kathua districts as saying that the Congress and NC leaders were trying to woo the voter through a whispering campaign that they were also Modi followers.

Singh asked why the Congress candidates were reluctant to put up the photographs of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on their campaign posters and why the National Conference candidates were not putting up pictures of Sheikh Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on their posters.

Singh said each worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party was proud of the fact that the party was led by the Narendra Modi.