Cong protests against fuel price hike

The Congress party, on Monday, held a protest demonstration at TalabTillo, Jammu against the government for the continuing incessant hike in fuel prices all over India. The protest was organized and led by Sanjeev Sharma, secretary PCC incharche Block No. 4, and Corporator Ward no. 30 Smt. Sonika Sharma.

Prominent senior Congress leaders who participated in the protest were former ministers Raman Bhalla ,YogeshSawhney and Thakur Manmohan Singh, general secretary PCC.

The protesters were moving towards the DC office in order to submit an official memorandum detailing their issues and demands pertaining to the rise in petrol, diesel and gas prices. However, they were not allowed to do so as their march was stopped by the police. The protest concluded, therefore, at TalabTilloChownk. The people held placards and raised slogans against the government in a bid to raise their voice against the day by day increasing petrol and diesel prices. They demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.