Cong questions 'lapses' to provide security to slain Sarpanch

Condemning the killing of the Sarpanch Ajay Bharti, J&K Congress Tuesday questioned failure of the government to ensure adequate security for elected representative and leader of minority community in vulnerable areas of Kashmir.

A statement said the party leaders held a meeting in memory of the slain Sarpanch and prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. The meeting among others was attended by Raman Bhalla and Ravinder Sharma. The meeting expressed concern over the killing of the party leader belonging to the minority community who participated in the political process and won the election.

“The slain leader Ajay Bharti was an active leader and close associate of PCC chief,” said the statement.

Bhalla said it should been otherwise known to the government and the security agencies that Bharti was more vulnerable for the reason that he not only participated in the political process but won it. “Unfortunately, he was not provided security despite requests which is very serious issue and independent inquiry should be held to fix the responsibilities,” Bhalla said.

Sharma said the government was discriminating in the matter of security also and those belonging to the ruling party and close to people in the corridors of the power were preferred and equally vulnerable were deprived security.