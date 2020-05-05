Cong seeks details of stranded labourers from Government

J&K Congress President, GA Mir Tuesday sought details from the government about the labourers from J&K stranded in different states for facilitating their evacuation.

In a letter written to J&K chief secretary BVR Subramanyam asked him to direct the departments/authorities dealing with the issue of stranded labourers intending to return to their native places, to share details with the Congress in order ensure their transportation charges in view of the directions of Congress President, Sonia Gandhi to the PCC chief of all states and Union Territories.

Mir also announced the helpline numbers for the stranded labourers to directly contact them with regard to details of their respective locations and native places with their travel plans for facilitating their return.

Mir said based on the details provided by the government, the party shall make arrangements for transportation charges of the stranded labourers, as per directions of the Congress President.

Gandhi announced to arrange for transportation fares by respective units of the party in all states and UTs, as Indian railways and the government “showed indifferent attitude towards the distressed class.”

The statement said the labourers can contact the party at -94191-49879 (for Jammu) and 9419000784 (for Srinagar).