Cong seeks early evacuation of stranded J&K residents

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Saturday reiterated that labourers and students stranded in different parts of the country should be evacuated on war footing in view the simmering summer and the holy month of Ramadhan.

The party President GA Mir reiterated that the labourers, students and others, who were still stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown must be facilitated to return to their homes on war footing basis.

“We are highly concerned about the plight of these stranded people especially students and labourers,” Mir said and asked the authorities to facilitate their return.

“The delay in evacuation of the people raises questions. When other state governments could evacuate their people, why doesn’t J&K administration adopt the same approach,” Mir said. “It is humanitarian issue. The authorities must address it on top priority.” He said those stranded within and outside the country were in great difficulty. “It is the responsibility of the authorities to frame policy for their return,” Mir said.