Cong seeks probe in death of COVID19 victim's relatives

Congress on Friday held a protest demonstration here and sought a high level probe in tragic death of two nephews of a COVID19 victim.

In a statement said the party said the two relatives of the COVID19 victim died while they were participating in last rights of their relatives.

“These deaths are the result of serious negligence on part of the administration,” said the statement.

Led by senior party leader Raman Bhalla, the Congress leaders raised slogans seeking stern action against culprits besides compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

Bhalla accused the police and health authorities of failing to perform their duties. Another party leader Yogesh Sawhney lashed out at the administration for total failure and sheer negligence in dealing with situation which he said has sent shock waves and fear amongst the people.