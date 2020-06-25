Cong stages protest over rising diesel, petrol prices

J&K Congress staged a protest against a surge in diesel and petrol prices, here on Thursday

Led by senior party leader, Raman Bhalla the Congress leaders said they have decided to hold mass protests at block levels “to awaken the government to the hardships of the people”. “The continuous rise in diesel and petrol prices for the 17 consecutive days is increasing the burden on people. No money is percolating down to the middle class or poor people and no relief is being provided to people. As a result of such policies, people continue to suffer on a daily basis,” said Bhalla.

Bhalla said it was important that prices were reduced to unburden common people. He said the government should not aim to earn profit from people who were already facing the brunt of the economic downturn owing to COVID19.

He demanded rollback of taxes on petrol and diesel to provide relief to common people. Hitting out at the Modi government, Bhalla said today the entire country was passing through a difficult period and the common man was facing hardships due to wrong policies of Prime Minister NarendraModi and his government.

“By imposing tax on petrol and diesel it has caused lots of hardship to the common people,” he said.

Senior Congress leader YogeshSawhney said the party will hold demonstrations until the government realizes its mistake rolls back the hike in fule prices.

Meanwhile, the party questioned the BJP over the scholarships announced for the children of slain militants, stating the party stands “exposed for its double-speak.”

Reacting to the policy of scholarships for children of the slain militants, the party spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, in a statement, said the BJP opposed tooth and nail various policies and programmes while in opposition but adopted the same policies after coming to the power.

He said the BJP has one policy and language when in opposition, but it has another policy while in power. “It is for BJP to explain what the compulsion was to go ahead with such policies and programmes which it vehemently opposed while in opposition. It only further exposes the double speak of the BJP,” said Sharma.