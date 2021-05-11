Cong welcomes LG's Rs 1000 relief to COVID-19 victims but terms it inadequate

Congress Tuesday welcomed the certain relief measures announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the COVID-19 victims and other poor sections but termed it as inadequate.

In a statement issued here, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir also sought inclusion of other deserving sections in the relief package.

JKPCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said that Congress welcomes the initiative of the LG to announce relief measures for the most deserving victims of COVID-19 whereby senior citizens who had been left without bread earners had to be given pension and also relief to few others besides two monthly relief to labourers at Rs 1000 per month, which is meagre assistance and should be enhanced to Rs 6000 per month.

Congress said that the government should include the rehriwalas, other street vendors and small traders for cash assistance besides small transport operators, drivers and cleaners as well as other non-registered labourers in the package.

Taking exception of the non-availability of ration on government depots, the party leaders urged for the supply of ration on PDS and availability of free ration as already announced for two months immediately.