Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:17 AM

Cong welcomes LG's Rs 1000 relief to COVID-19 victims but terms it inadequate

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:17 AM
File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir
File Photo of Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Congress Tuesday welcomed the certain relief measures announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the COVID-19 victims and other poor sections but termed it as inadequate.

In a statement issued here, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir also sought inclusion of other deserving sections in the relief package.

Trending News
Representational Photo

1 dead, 1 injured in Sopore accident

Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]

Eid shoppers flood Baramulla markets

Representational Photo

'156 arrested, 672 fined for COVID-19 lockdown violations'

File photo of Sayeeda Bano

Prominent woman leader of Leh, Sayeeda dies of COVID-19

JKPCC chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said that Congress welcomes the initiative of the LG to announce relief measures for the most deserving victims of COVID-19 whereby  senior citizens who had been left without bread earners had to be given pension and also relief to few others besides two  monthly relief to labourers at Rs 1000 per month, which is meagre assistance and should be enhanced to Rs 6000 per month.

Congress said that the government should include the rehriwalas, other street vendors and small traders for cash assistance besides small transport operators, drivers and cleaners as well as other non-registered labourers in the package.

Taking exception of the non-availability of ration on government depots, the party leaders urged for the supply of ration on PDS and availability of free ration as already announced for two months immediately.

Tagged in , ,
Related News