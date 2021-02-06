Congress holds protest in Jammu, demands rollback of farm bills

Extending support to the farmers, the Pradesh Congress Committee today staged a protest demonstration here in Jammu demanding roll-back of farm bills.

Led by JKPCC President GA Mir, the protesters staged a sit-in at Narwal and demanded a dialogue between the protesting farmers and the Government of India.

“The Government should listen to the protesting farmers and withdraw the farms’ bills and take a decision in support of the farmers,” said GA Mir while speaking on the occasion.

He said that “Bills should be as per the wishes of the farmers.”

To support the call of farmers, Mir said that it was an important issue and therefore, Congress Party has come on the roads in support of the farmers.

Amid shouting slogans, the Congress workers and leaders staged a dharna, and later, they dispersed peacefully. On this occasion, the police were deployed in good numbers to avoid any untoward incident.