Congress holds signature campaign against new land laws in Jammu

Congress on Tuesday organised signature campaign which against new land laws for J&K, here.

The signature campaign was launched at Vivekananda Chowk and Indira Chowk in which large numbers of people participated in protest against the land laws, demanding their rollback, said party chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma.

He said the party has scheduled to hold the campaign in all the districts of J&K. “We will send the signatures in the shape of a memorandum to the President of India to show that people are against these laws,” said Sharma.

Earlier, AICC J&K Affairs Incharge, Rajni Patel and J&K party President, GA Mir and senior leaders reached the venue and addressed people.

Patil said J&K farmers and youth were angry due to various reasons. She said the identity of J&K has been snatched without consulting people.

“Without the consent of opposition, they have passed black laws in Parliament in undemocratic ways. No one was taken onboard on J&K,” said Mir.