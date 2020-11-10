Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 11, 2020, 12:19 AM

Congress holds signature campaign against new land laws in Jammu

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 11, 2020, 12:19 AM
Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Congress on Tuesday organised signature campaign which against new land laws for J&K, here.

The signature campaign was launched at Vivekananda Chowk and Indira Chowk in which large numbers of people participated in protest against the land laws, demanding their rollback, said party chief spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma.

Trending News

Anti-militancy operations to continue for peaceful DDC polls: GOC Kilo Force

Apni Party for action against schools violating fee order

Representational Pic

'Deranged' man kills Kulgam woman

Aga Hassan under house detention despite HC order: Family

He said the party has scheduled to hold the campaign in all the districts of J&K. “We will send the signatures in the shape of a memorandum to the President of India to show that people are against these laws,” said Sharma.

Earlier, AICC J&K Affairs Incharge, Rajni Patel and J&K party President, GA Mir and senior leaders reached the venue and addressed people.

Patil said J&K farmers and youth were angry due to various reasons. She said the identity of J&K has been snatched without consulting people.

Latest News

Draft J&K Building Byelaws, Building Code-2020 put in public domain

Representational Image

1 in 10 COVID19 patients in Kashmir requires oxygen support

Representational Image

One COVID19 death, 125 positive cases in Ladakh

Representational Pic

National dialysis programme non-starter in Kashmir

“Without the consent of opposition, they have passed black laws in Parliament in undemocratic ways. No one was taken onboard on J&K,” said Mir.

Related News