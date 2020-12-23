Congress leader MadanLal Sharma passes away

Veteran Congress leader and former minister MadanLal Sharma passed away at a private hospital in Katra on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old is survived by wife, a son and two daughters. He was first elected as MLA in 1983 and again in 1987 from Chhamb constituency on Congress mandate, a party spokesman said. He became minister in the NC-Congress coalition government in 1988.He was again elected from Akhnoor in 2002 and became a minister in the PDP-Congress government.

Sharma was twice elected to the LokSabha from Jammu- Poonch seat in 2004 and 2009. However, he lost the 2014 LokSabha elections. “His death is being widely mourned in political and social circles. The entire rank and file of the party has deeply mourned his death and prayed for peace to the departed soul,” JKPCC chief spokesman, Ravinder Sharma said.