UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:03 AM

Congress opposes move to privatize PSUs

Congress on Thursday has lashed out at the administration for its proposal to privatize several PSUs and auctioning their assets.

In a statement, the Congress termed the decision as unfortunate and against the interests of the employees and the larger interests of people.

“The government of India and the J&K government are on the auction spree of all the government PSUs. The move is the result of the failures to put in the best experts and professionals to manage these organizations. The proposal will further shrink the chances of employment to youth besides affecting large employees of these organizations,” said the party spokesperson.

He said the government should review the decisions to save assets of the government and create more job opportunities rather than shutting down the PSUs. “Such decisions are not acceptable to the people especially youth,” he said.

