Congress Sunday protested against the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities across Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) issued here said that after leading a protest at Dayalachak in Jammu, JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that petrol and diesel prices directly affected common people but Government of India (GoI) had not formulated any policy to deal with the economic slowdown.