Congress seeks probe into selections in F&ESD

J&K Congress has taken exception to the alleged bungling in selection of firemen and drivers in Fire and Emergency Services department (F&ESD) and sought an independent probe into matter.

Reacting to the reports about allegations of “bungling including leakage of paper”, the party said the issue requires immediate intervention by the Lt Governor to order independent probe into the entire selection process and stern legal action as per law against all those playing with the careers of meritorious youth.

The party chief spokesperson said they highlighted the issues in a series of meetings chaired by the the party chief GA Mir.

The party said fairness, transparency, merit and capability should be the sole criteria and unless prompt action followed by exemplary punishment in time bound manner was given to those indulging in such illegal and unjust actions, the youths would not trust the credibility of any such selections in future.

The party said BJP’s “hollow slogans” have been proved false and fake as the “misrule and the system of favoritism, nepotism and corruption” during its collation government was continuing.

“The BJP has no explanation why merit was ignored and there was regional imbalance and discrimination with Jammu under the coalition government and now why under its direct rule, the same injustice has occurred to the deserving and meritorious youth,” the party said. “The BJP utterly failed and befooled people of Jammu in delivering promises made to the Jammuites on various fronts and even people are dying for want of oxygen in view of the failures of the government to upgrade the facilities in hospitals.”

The meetings also expressed concern over failure of the government to provide regular wages and consider regularisation of daily wagers, need-based workers and other such categories of workers despite repeated promises with them.