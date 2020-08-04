Congress seeks restoration of statehood

J&K Congress Tuesday launched a five-day online campaign “speak up J&K,” urging people to highlight the effects of abrogation of special status and downgrading of the state into Union territory.

While speaking to media, the party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the campaign shall continue till August 9. He said party the BJP had claimed that the August 5 moves last year will end militancy, restore normalcy, create jobs and end corruption in J&K.

Sharma said none of the promises made by the BJP have been fulfilled. He said during the campaign people would share their views whether the BJP has achieved the targets post abrogation of J&K special status and bifurcation into UTs, against the wish of the people.

Countering claims in this regard, he said as far as the issue of normalcy in Valley is concerned, imposition of curfew in entire Valley and extraordinary security measures in entire UT and lack of any political activities were the indicators of the failures on the government front.