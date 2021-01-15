Congress stages protest against farm laws, fuel hike

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday protested against farm laws and the unprecedented hike in prices of petrol, diesel, other essential commodities.

Meanwhile police resorted to lathi-charge and took hundreds of Congress leaders and workers led by JKPCC President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir into police custody after minor scuffle from near Raghunath Mandir Chowk Jammu, when they were marching towards Raj Bhawan from Congress Headquarter Saheedi Chowk Jammu over the issue of farmers and the price of petrol and diesel.

The PCC Chief and others Senior leaders led the strong protest of hundreds of Congress workers including women and youth who broke the police barricades and the enthusiastic Congress workers broke the Police cordon at several places enroute and forced their march ahead towards Raghunath Bazar Chowk. Carrying placards and banners, raising Strong slogans, a massive protest demonstration, as part of the nationwide programme of Indian National Congress-“Kissan Adhikar Diwas” in support of the agitating farmers, seeking repeal of three black laws besides roll back of unprecedented hike of petrol and diesel prices was taken out.