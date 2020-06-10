Congress stages protest over killing of Sarpanch

J&K Congress on Wednesday held a protest demonstration over the killing of Sarapanch, Ajay Bharti and accused that the government had not provided the security to slain elected representative despite requests.

Led by the party chief, GA Mir, senior Congress leaders held the demonstration at the party headquarters.

A statement said the Congress leaders raised slogans holding the government responsible for total neglect and casual approach to protect the life of the Sarpanch. They sought independent judicial inquiry to enquire into circumstances which led to the killing and fixing of responsibility.

Mir regretted that the slain leader was not given security despite requests as he was apprehending threat to his life. “His death has led to atmosphere of fear in the minds of peace loving people. The government should have taken extra measures to ensure his safety in view of him being an elected representative and also from minority community,” said Mir.

Senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla charged the administration of adopting “dual yardsticks and discriminatory approach” in the matter of security also. He said Bharti was not given adequate security despite requests and open interviews in media and had he been with the ruling party, he would have got the required security. “Since he belonged to the opposition, nobody bothered and the result is before everybody,” he said.