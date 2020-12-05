Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 12:37 AM

Constitute board for DT on analogy of SMVDSB: Employees

The employees of Dharmarth Trust on Saturday staged a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan here, seeking intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in resolving various demands that they have raised including enhancement of their salaries.

Run by the erstwhile royal Dogra family, the trust was founded in 1846 by Maharaja Gulab Singh to maintain temples and other properties associated with them in Kashmir, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Haridwar and Varanasi.

The employees, including dozens of priests, assembled outside the Raj Bhavan under the banner of BhartiyaMazdoorSangh (BMS) to highlight their various demands including pay scale at par with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) employees, release of one month pay as bonus, release of 15 per cent Dearness Allowance installment and implementation of a health scheme.

